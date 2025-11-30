New labour codes to strengthen workforce, reduce compliance burden on industries: UP minister

Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar on Sunday hailed the four new Labour Codes issued by the Centre as "historic" and said that they will "strengthen the work force." Addressing a press conference here, Rajbhar said, "The four new Labour Codes issued by the Central government mark a long-awaited and historic step towards simplifying India's labour ecosystem and strengthening its workforce for the future." "I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister. The country had been demanding such reforms for a long time," he said.

Rajbhar said the government has merged 29 existing labour laws into four simplified Labour Codes to ensure "transparency, efficiency and ease of compliance".

According to the minister, the overhaul will significantly reduce the compliance burden on industries.

He said empowering the workforce is essential for realising the vision of a developed and self-reliant India by 2047.

The new-generation labour reforms aim to boost economic growth, self-reliance, workers' welfare, social security, ease of doing business, and ease of living, thereby strengthening India's labour ecosystem in a modern global environment, he added.

The minister further said that a social security fund will be created to provide social protection to workers in both the organised and unorganised sectors. He emphasised that provisions related to women's empowerment will play a crucial role.

On wage-related reforms, Rajbhar noted that the unified definition of wages under the code will eliminate confusion for both employers and employees.

He said these reforms were finalised after extensive consultations with employee unions and their representatives. "We wholeheartedly welcome these reforms," he said. PTI CDN RUK RUK