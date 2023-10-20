New land code to be released soon: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla: The new land code - an updated compilation of land-related rules, laws and necessary instructions - will be soon released by the revenue department in Himachal Pradesh after almost 31 years, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

Advertisment

The first land code was published in 1992.

Congratulating the department, the chief minister said that the state government had given an assurance to introduce the new land code during the budget session in March- April this year.

"For swift resolution of public problems, it is essential for our revenue justice system to be well maintained and for this, it is necessary that the rules and regulations and departmental guidelines are easily available to the revenue officers and people," the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The new land code will not only provide guidance to the revenue officers but will assist in quick disposal of land-related issues to benefit the common man who will also get information regarding the laws and rules of the Revenue Department and the instructions issued therein from time to time.

Unanimous solutions to land disputes also play a major role in social synchronisation and family bonding, the statement added.