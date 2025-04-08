New law will ensure Waqf land is used for development of people: Scindia

Gwalior, Apr 8 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the new Waqf law will prevent the misuse of properties and ensure that the Waqf land is used for the development of people.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha on Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on Saturday.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare. It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.

"The opposition's thinking and ideology is to run the affairs of the Waqf (Board) with monopoly and misuse things (properties). But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and government have exposed them. Now, Waqf land will be used for the development of people, and this is the ideology of the entire society, including the Muslim community," Scindia told reporters here after arriving on the way to his Lok Sabha constituency Guna.

"The Waqf bill has also ended the monopoly of those having vested interests and doesn't want to use the properties even for the welfare of the Muslim community. Now, it will be used for the development of the community with full freedom and for people's welfare," he said.

Asked about the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting and All India Congress Committee (AICC) session underway in Gujarat, Scindia said, "Congress will only talk about its session, but poll strategy and atmosphere is created by the people. Our Prime Minister and Chief Minister create this atmosphere on the basis of their work. However, in democracy, every party has the right to hold its sessions." Earlier, Scindia took part in the inauguration of a railway overbridge and two hostels in Gwalior city via video link along with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the state Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar.

With the approval of the Western Bypass in the city with an estimated cost of Rs 1,300 crore, the development of Gwalior will get a further boost, he said. PTI COR MAS NP