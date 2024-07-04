New laws intend to establish justice oriented system based on spirt of Constitution: Experts

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) The new criminal laws that came into force nationwide on July 1 are intended to establish a justice oriented system based on the spirit of the Constitution, speakers at a workshop said here on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BAS) have replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

The workshop, organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), also highlighted salient features of the new laws, which include the enhanced use of technology, streamlining of victim protection and permitting audio-video recording of victim's statement.

"The new criminal laws are intended to overhaul the colonial era Indian Penal Code and establish a justice-oriented system based on Indian thinking and spirit of the Constitution. They focus on justice rather than punishment and are to ensure victim centric justice," said Deputy Director of Maharashtra Police Academy Kakasaheb Dole, who was the keynote speaker at the event.

The BNSS gives citizens the right to file an FIR through oral or by electronic communication (e-FIR), and further, irrespective of the area where the offence or crime is committed, a citizen can file an FIR anywhere in the country, Dole added., the police officer said.

"Now, citizens can appear as an accused, victim or witness through audio-video conferencing for the purposes of examination. Rape victims can now record e-statement online and they need not necessarily visit police stations," Dole said.

It will take some time before everyone gets used to the new laws, adding that community service for petty crimes is an important aspect of these new laws, said advocate Abhineet Pange. PTI AVI BNM