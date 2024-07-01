New laws will expedite justice process: Noida Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh

Noida, Jul 1 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh Monday said her department has launched a public awareness campaign on the new criminal laws, which she said would help expedite the justice delivery process.

The department is also holding discussions with lawyers and medical practitioners, among various stakeholders of the legal system, the officer said.

Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India's criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) take into account some of the current social realities and modern-day crimes.

The new laws replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

A public awareness campaign about the new criminal laws was held at every police station in the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate as per the instructions received from the state government and the centre, she said as the laws came into effect on Monday.

"The campaign is being carried out at every police station even the bar association, medical practitioners who are linked to the legal system have been made aware about the new laws during the discussions," Singh told reporters.

"In the coming days, as it has been said, the basic objective of the new laws, is to provide justice to the people and provide as much convenience to people in the process of providing them with justice. It will help the police in the collection of evidence and collating it before reducing it in the court. During this public awareness campaign, it is also being informed that these new laws would help expedite the process of justice for people," the officer said.

She said the various stakeholders were invited to police stations where discussions on the new laws were held and they were informed about the objectives of these new laws and their details.

"People were also informed about how these new laws would benefit them. Besides, people were informed about the BSA, which replaces the previous Evidence Act," she said.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, the first FIR under the new BNS was lodged at the Surajpur police station on Monday pertaining to a case of forging of documents for illegally securing bail of criminal suspects, with the police swiftly nabbing the five accused in the case. PTI KIS TIR TIR