New life for Nathmalpur Bhagad: Bihar’s first 100 pc centrally funded wetland project

Patna, Jun 9 (PTI) The Bihar government has initiated a major conservation project for Nathmalpur Bhagad wetland in Bhojpur district — the first such initiative in the state to be developed with 100 per cent funding from the central government.

The Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) of the state government on June 2 received administrative approval and expenditure sanction for "conserving and sustainably managing Nathmalpur Bhagad (wetland)" under the Namami Gange Mission (NGM)-II from the Centre.

According to the official approval letter, the DEFCC will serve as the implementing agency for the project and coordination and implementation will be handled by the Chief Conservator of Forest-cum-State Nodal Officer/Member Secretary of the Bihar State Wetland Authority.

"Technical support may be sought from an expert organisation or agency. The project, approved at an estimated cost of Rs 3.51 crore under the National Ganga Plan (NGM-II budget head), will span four years — from 2025–26 to 2028–29 — across two phases: Phase I (2025–26) and Phase II (2026–29)," an official statement said.

Reacting to the development, Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, Additional Chief Secretary of DEFCC, told PTI, "It’s a great development. Nathmalpur Bhagad in Bhojpur is the first wetland conservation project in Bihar to be developed through 100 per cent central government funding." She added that the initiative focuses on integrating biodiversity and ecosystem service values into river basin conservation and development planning.

"The project proposes a dual-level intervention — both at the sub-basin level (Ghaghara, Gomti, and Sone confluence with the Ganga) and at the site level (Nathmalpur Bhagad)," she said.

Echoing a similar view, chief conservator of forests and nodal officer for environment and wetlands (Bihar) S. Chandrashekhar told PTI that this is the first wetland in Bihar which will be conserved through 100 per cent central funding.

"The planned intervention in the project include activities such as wetland delineation and demarcation, enhancing hydrological regime, species and habitat conservation, habitat protection and maintenance, communication and outreach, resource development and livelihoods and research studies. A monitoring mechanism will be evolved to ensure the long-term health and sustainability of the wetland ecosystem," he added.

Compliance with local, national and international policies and regulatory frameworks will also be ensured while conserving and sustainably managing Nathmalpur Bhagad, he added.

According to the Bihar Economic Survey 2024–25, tabled in the Assembly in February, "As per the National Wetland Atlas (NWA)-2010, Bihar is home to 4,416 wetlands, each covering at least 2.25 hectares. Additionally, about 17,582 smaller wetlands (less than 2.25 hectares) also exist in the state." The survey also noted that the Bihar State Wetland Authority is actively engaged in identifying wetlands of international importance (such as Ramsar sites) and partnering with local, national, and international organisations for conservation and sustainable management efforts.