New local body representatives take oath across Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 21 (PTI) Newly elected representatives of local self-government institutions in Kerala took oath and assumed office on Sunday.

Members of village, block and district panchayats, municipalities and city corporations took oath in the swearing-in ceremonies held in respective institutions across the state.

In the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation here, which was wrested by the BJP from the ruling LDF in a three-cornered fight, senior Congress councillor Cletus first took the oath, followed by other newly elected members.

Senior BJP leader V V Rajesh and former DGP R Sreelekha were among those who were sworn in as new councillors of the saffron party in the corporation.

Congress leader and former MLA K S Sabarinathan took the oath holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand.

The BJP councillors' swearing-in was marked by slogan-raising by party supporters. Some even sang the RSS song "Ganageetham" to mark their support.

Meanwhile, in northern Kannur district, some BJP and CPI(M) councillors, who are in jail in connection with some cases, could not take part in the swearing-in ceremony.

The local body elections in Kerala saw major gains for the UDF, which won four of the six municipal corporations, while the LDF retained Kozhikode and the BJP-led NDA captured the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The UDF also won seven of the 14 district panchayats in the state, with the LDF securing the remaining seven. PTI LGK KH