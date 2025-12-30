New local corridors to national partnerships, Delhi Metro says 2025 brought expansion, innovation

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) From laying the foundation stone of new corridors at the beginning of the year to signing global MoUs and achieving complex engineering feats by the year-end, 2025 proved to be a defining chapter in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's journey, marked by steady expansion, innovation and national recognition.

The year began with a major boost to Phase-IV expansion as the foundation stone for the 26.5-km Rithala-Narela-Nathupur (Kundli) metro corridor was laid on January 5, while passenger services also commenced on the Janakpuri West-Krishna Park Extension, marking the debut of the Phase-IV network, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

With this, the Delhi-NCR metro network expanded to 289 stations over 394.448 km, strengthening regional connectivity, it stated.

According to the DMRC, several critical construction milestones were achieved during the year, particularly on the Tughlakabad-Aerocity (Golden Line) and Magenta Line corridors. These included the completion of multiple underground tunnels, construction of the network's highest point at Haiderpur Badli Mor, erection of long steel spans over live railway tracks, and tunnelling beneath the operational Red Line at Pulbangash -- an engineering feat achieved for the first time in Phase-IV works.

Alongside physical expansion, the corporation said it also made significant strides in digital transformation and commuter convenience.

Initiatives such as the launch of the Sarthi-Momentum 2.0 app, integration with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for ticket booking through multiple platforms, introduction of 'DMRC Pay powered by BHIM', and priority frisking for special category passengers reflected its focus on seamless, inclusive and cashless travel, the corporation said.

The year also saw DMRC strengthen its role as a national and global mobility partner, as it secured a long-term contract for operation and maintenance of Chennai Metro Phase-II corridors, signed MoUs with Indian Railways, Monash University, Mappls MapmyIndia, IIT Hyderabad and port authorities, officials said.

It also showcased its consultancy capabilities at international platforms such as the Smart City Expo in Barcelona, they added.

Sustainability, social responsibility and institutional excellence remained central themes throughout 2025, the DMRC said.

The corporation invited bids to procure over 60 per cent renewable power, dedicated a metro station gallery to Param Veer Chakra awardees, inaugurated a children's home, observed Cyber Security Awareness Month, and concluded year-long Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations.

DMRC and its leadership also received several national honours, including the Kirti Award for official language implementation and energy-efficiency awards, it said.

Capping the year, the inauguration of a state-of-the-art Delhi Metro Museum at the Supreme Court metro station offered citizens a window into the evolution of urban transport in the capital, DMRC said, reinforcing the corporation's commitment not just to mobility, but also to public engagement, heritage and learning.