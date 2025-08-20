New Lokayukta chairperson of Arunachal Pradesh sworn in

Itanagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Justice (Retd) Prasanta Kumar Deka was on Wednesday sworn in as the new chairperson of the Lokayukta of Arunachal Pradesh at a programme in the Raj Bhavan here.

Retired IAS officer from the state, Sang Phuntsok, also took oath as a member of the Lokayukta on the occasion.

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik administered the oath of office to both the Chairperson and the member.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy CM Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers, senior officials and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The governor said the Lokayukta is not only a statutory body but also a “moral guardian entrusted with upholding integrity in public life.” He urged the new chairperson to play a proactive role in promoting transparency, ensuring accountability, and combating corruption.

Parnaik said that a corruption-free system was the foundation of people’s trust in governance and that the Lokayukta is central to achieving this goal. PTI UPL NN