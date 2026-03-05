New low: CPI(M) questions govt's 'silence' on US sinking Iranian warship off Lanka coast

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Thursday described the sinking of an Iranian warship by the US when it was returning from a multilateral wargame hosted by India, a "direct attack" on New Delhi's right to hold such exercises and questioned the Indian government's "silence" on the matter.

The left party termed the government's "silence" a "new low", adding that it "tramples on" India's independent foreign policy.

"The US has sunk an unarmed Iranian vessel that was returning after a naval exercise as a guest of the Indian Navy. This is a direct attack on India's right to hold such exercises," the CPI(M) said on X.

"The government's silence is a new low and tramples on our long-standing principles of anti-imperialism and non-alignment, and our independent foreign policy," it said. "End this silence and complicity now!" A day earlier, a US submarine torpedoed and sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in international waters off Sri Lanka's coast when it was returning after participating in the Milan naval exercise, a multilateral wargame hosted by India.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday said it had recovered over 80 bodies of Iranian sailors killed in the US attack on the Iranian frigate off Galle, the island's southern coastal town.