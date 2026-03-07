New low, glaring disregard for protocol: Shah targets TMC for 'humiliating' Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the TMC government in West Bengal hit a new low in its "anarchic behaviour" by "humiliating" President Droupadi Murmu with its glaring disregard for protocol.

This lays bare "the rot in the TMC government", Shah said in a post on X, hours after Murmu expressed dismay over a low turnout at a tribal community event held in West Bengal's Bagdogra, questioning the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar.

She also noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.

"The TMC Government in West Bengal today hit a new low in its anarchic behaviour by humiliating the President of India with its glaring disregard for protocol. This lays bare the rot in the TMC Government which not only violates the constitutional rights of citizens at will but also does not spare even the President of India from its tyranny," Shah said.

He said the disrespect for the highest constitutional post of India and that too at a programme organised by tribal sisters and brothers is an insult to the nation and the very values that define constitutional democracy.

"Today, every citizen who believes in democracy stands deeply hurt and anguished," he said.

On a visit to north Bengal on Saturday, Murmu questioned the pace of development among tribals in parts of the state, and wondered whether the CM was upset as neither she nor any state minister was present to receive her.

She expressed dissatisfaction over the conclave of the Santal tribal community being held near Bagdogra airport instead of Bidhannagar and wondered if the state administration had hoped that no one would be able to attend.

Banerjee later accused Murmu of speaking on the BJP's advice and questioned her silence on atrocities against tribals in states such as Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

The CM also rejected the allegation that the state government had not sent representatives to Murmu's programme, claiming the information conveyed to the President was incorrect.