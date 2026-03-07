New low in TMC's anarchic behaviour: BJP after President Murmu expresses anguish over WB govt's conduct

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal has hit a "new low in its anarchic behaviour" by "humiliating" President Droupadi Murmu and described it as an insult to the tribal society and the country's highest constitutional position.

The party said it was extremely "disturbing and shocking” that Murmu had to express concern over the inadequate arrangements and serious lapses in protocol during her visit to Siliguri.

The BJP's reaction came after President Murmu expressed her anguish over the change of venue of the Santal conference, which she attended in the state, and the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.

"The TMC Government in West Bengal today hit a new low in its anarchic behaviour by humiliating the President of India with its glaring disregard for protocol," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on X.

"This lays bare the rot in the TMC Government which not only violates the constitutional rights of citizens at will but also does not spare even the President of India from its tyranny," he said.

The "disrespect" for the highest constitutional post of India that too at a programme organised by tribal sisters and brothers is an insult to the nation and the very values that define India's constitutional democracy, the former BJP president said.

Reacting sharply, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya said the events in West Bengal today point to a “complete collapse of the constitutional framework” under the Mamata Banerjee government.

“In a rare and unprecedented development, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, openly expressed displeasure over the lack of preparation and protocol during her visit to Siliguri. Even more shocking, the state government denied permission for the International Santhali Conclave, where the President herself was the chief guest,” he said.

Malviya said when a state government begins to disregard the dignity of the office of the President of India, it reflects not just administrative failure but a breakdown of constitutional propriety and governance.

“This is not merely discourtesy. It is institutional disrespect and another reminder of how governance in Bengal has descended into chaos,” the BJP leader said in a post on X.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla slammed the TMC government’s conduct as “extremely shocking and shameful", saying it’s an insult to the tribal society and the constitutional position of the President.

“Never ever has such a thing been seen,” Poonwalla said in a post on X.

Accusing the ruling TMC of insulting President Murmu, another BJP national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, said it raises serious questions about its sense of responsibility and respect for constitutional institutions.

“Shame on TMC!”, he said in a post on X.

“Earlier, TMC leader Akhil Giri insulted President Murmu and made derogatory comments,” Bhandari alleged.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the "insult" to the President and to the larger tribal community at large was "intentional and represents the worst manifestation of TMC’s divisive politics".

"They would have never attempted something like this with their vote bank. Every right-thinking Indian must stand up against this evil regime," he said.

Hitting back, Chief Minister Banerjee alleged that the BJP was using the President’s office to malign the state government.

“BJP has stooped so low that they are using President Droupadi Murmu to malign the state,” the CM said at a protest site in Kolkata.PTI ADI PK RT RT RT