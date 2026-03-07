New low in TMC's anarchic behaviour: BJP after President Murmu's anguish over WB govt's conduct

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday said the TMC government in West Bengal hit a "new low in its anarchic behaviour" with its conduct of an event President Droupadi Murmu presided over and termed the act "humiliating" to the top constitutional post and the tribals.

The party said it was extremely "disturbing and shocking" that Murmu had to express concern over inadequate arrangements and serious lapses in protocol during her visit to Siliguri.

Murmu earlier expressed her anguish over the change of venue of a Santal conference in the state, and the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.

"The TMC Government in West Bengal today hit a new low in its anarchic behaviour by humiliating the President of India with its glaring disregard for protocol," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on X.

"This lays bare the rot in the TMC Government, which not only violates the constitutional rights of citizens at will but also does not spare even the President of India from its tyranny," he said.

The "disrespect" for the highest constitutional post of India, that too at a programme organised by the tribals, is an insult to the nation and the very values that define India's constitutional democracy, the former BJP president said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that by choosing arrangements that distanced the Santal community from its own international gathering, the TMC government not only disregarded its sentiments but also undermined the dignity of the highest constitutional office of the nation.

"Respect for the President of India is not ceremonial courtesy, it reflects our collective respect for the Constitution and the people she represents," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

"The people of India, specially our tribal brothers and sisters, deserve answers for this insensitive conduct and this avoidable insult to both their culture and the office of the President," he added.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari found the TMC government's conduct "deeply disturbing." He said the "humiliation" of the highest constitutional authority was not merely a breach of decorum but an affront to the dignity of India's democratic institutions.

"Such arrogance and indifference to constitutional propriety is unacceptable and must be unequivocally condemned by every citizen who values democracy," Gadkari said.

Union minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said on X, "I have always taken pride in being Adivasi and Indian. This shameful act by the Chief Minister of West Bengal has hurt my pride." Union Minister Piyush Goyal said breaching protocol during the International Santal Conference was more than a lapse.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the TMC Government in West Bengal have stooped to a new low... Such conduct also reveals the TMC Government's deep disregard for our tribal communities, whose culture and contributions deserve the utmost respect," he said on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the episode "extremely unfortunate, reprehensible, and inexcusable." He said, "This is not merely an insult to one individual, but an affront to Indian democracy, the spirit of motherhood, and the identity of tribal society." Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Banerjee government's conduct was "strongly condemnable, and extremely shameful." "The President is the highest constitutional authority of our nation and such blatant disrespect reflects the arrogance and dangerous political culture that Mamata Banerjee promotes," he said on X.

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde said what transpired in Siliguri was "a direct insult to the tribal community, women's empowerment, and the country's highest constitutional office." He said on X in Hindi, "All these reflect the power-drunk mentality of the Mamata Banerjee government. The people of Bengal will surely respond." BJP co-incharge for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, said the episode pointed to a "complete collapse of the constitutional framework" under the Mamata Banerjee government.

"In a rare and unprecedented development, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, openly expressed displeasure over the lack of preparation and protocol during her visit to Siliguri. Even more shocking, the state government denied permission for the International Santhali Conclave, where the President herself was the chief guest," he said.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla slammed the TMC government's conduct as "extremely shocking and shameful." He said on X, "Never ever has such a thing been seen." Pradeep Bhandari, another national spokesperson, wrote: "Shame on TMC!" Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the "insult" to the President and to the larger tribal community at large was "intentional and represents the worst manifestation of TMC's divisive politics." He added, "They would have never attempted something like this with their vote bank. Every right-thinking Indian must stand up against this evil regime." Meanwhile, Banerjee alleged that the BJP was using the President's office to malign the state government.

"BJP has stooped so low that they are using President Droupadi Murmu to malign the state," the chief minister said at a protest site in Kolkata. PTI ADI PK VN VN