New low pressure area to bring heavy rain in south Bengal during Durga Puja

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) The Durga Puja festivities may get somewhat dampened as a new low pressure area likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on October 1 would bring rain in many areas during next seven days with downpour at isolated places in some districts of south Bengal, the IMD said on Saturday.

The five-day Durga Puja festival is going to commence from September 28 and conclude on October 2, the 'Vijaya Dashami' day. However, the idols are immersed in many places later.

The existing depression is very likely to continue to move across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a well marked low pressure area by Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the new low pressure area is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall at most places in south Bengal and heavy downpour at one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts.

The IMD said that Kolkata is likely to receive heavy rain on October 1, while several districts in the state's southern part will witness the same in the next two days.

Noting that sea conditions are likely to be rough, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off West Bengal-Odisha coast during that time. PTI AMR NN