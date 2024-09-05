New low pressure forms off north Andhra coast to bring more rains

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): As some regions of Andhra Pradesh recover from the recent spell of incessant rains and floods, the Met Department on Thursday said a new low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to bring heavy rainfall in parts of the state till September 9.

The weather system formed over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

The Met Department forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Thursday and heavy rain in parts of south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

It also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of north and south coastal Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema with wind speeds reaching up to 40 km per hour.