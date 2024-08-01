New Maharashtra Governor visits Chaitya Bhoomi

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) A day after taking charge as the Governor of Maharashtra, C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday visited the Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and offered floral tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar area of central Mumbai is the cremation place of Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Radhakrishnan on Wednesday took over as the 21st governor of the state. Before this, he had served as the governor of Jharkhand for nearly one-and-a-half years.

During the governor's visit to the Chaitya Bhoomi, Trisharan Buddha Vandana was recited. The governor also took darshan of Dr Ambedkar's ashes interred at the Chaitya Bhoomi. PTI MR NP