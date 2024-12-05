New Maharashtra govt must fulfil demands from Marathwada: Ambadas Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) The Devendra Fadnavis government must fulfil some demands of Marathwada "irrespective of political parties and without hatred", senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amabadas Danve said on Thursday.

In a post on X in which he congratulated Fadnavis, the leader of opposition in the legislative council said canals of Jayakwadi dam must be rejuvenated to bring down water loss to zero, vacant posts in the irrigation department must be filled and work should begin on the access-controlled expressways from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune as well as Jalna to Nanded.

If the water pipeline scheme for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is not completed in the next three months, then the new government may have to face protests, he said, adding that air connectivity from Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar must be enhanced. PTI AW BNM