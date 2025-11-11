New Mangalore Port to celebrate golden jubilee on Nov 13

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 11 (PTI) The New Mangalore Port Authority will celebrate its Golden Jubilee with a commemorative event on November 13 at Dr B R Ambedkar Stadium here.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will attend as the chief guest, while Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankal Vaidya will also participate.

According to a statement, thousands of stakeholders, including employees, trade bodies, port users, retired personnel, students and members of the public, are expected to attend.

“An exhibition highlighting the port’s 50-year operational journey and development milestones will be a key attraction. An exhibition vehicle showcasing the same will later tour hinterland regions to raise awareness about the port’s contribution to maritime trade and regional development,” the statement said.

As part of the celebrations, several infrastructure projects will be inaugurated and dedicated to the nation, it added. PTI COR AMP SSK