New Manipur CM Khemchand Singh vows to live up to confidence of Modi, Shah

Imphal, Feb 4 (PTI) In his first reaction after being sworn-in, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday said he wanted to fulfil the faith reposed in him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Talking to reporters at Lok Bhavan soon after taking oath, Singh said Manipur comprises 36 communities and that the state was taken care of for long by these communities.

"Our hope now is for all to help in bringing a peaceful atmosphere," he said.

He added, "Modi and Shah have placed great faith in me and I want to take that faith forward," he added.

Deputy CM L Dikho said, "We hope to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state. Our first task is to reach out to them." "Inclusiveness is the new mantra of the government," he said.

Asked whether action would be taken against armed groups that have issued threats to Kuki legislators participating in government formation, Dikho replied, "Why not..

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 62-year-old Singh at the Lok Bhavan this evening.

BJP MLA Nemcha Kipgen, who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho took oath as the deputy chief ministers.

BJP's Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh of NPP were sworn in as ministers. Kipgen took oath virtually from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi.

The swearing-in ceremony was held hours after the President's rule in the state was revoked. PTI COR MNB