New Manipur CM seeks cooperation from both Meities, Kukis for state’s development

Imphal, Feb 4 (PTI) Hours after taking oath as the chief minister of Manipur, Yumnam Khemhand Singh on Wednesday night sought the cooperation of the Kuki and Meitei communities, who have been at loggerheads since May 2023, saying development in the state would be delayed if there is no peace.

Addressing party members at the BJP office after the swearing in, he also appealed to all to forgive their adversaries and forget what had happened.

Khemchand said, "For a land to develop and prosper, there has to be peace. The state is inhabited and defended by 36 communities. If the communities forget this, Manipur cannot develop." Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands became homeless, making them internally displaced persons (IDPs).

"The conflict has brought the most hardships to IDPs of both sides. Recently, when I went to a relief camp of Kuki brothers at Litan (in Ukhrul district), small children and inmates said they want to return home. This feeling was also shared by Meitei IDPs in relief camps in valley areas," Khemchand said.

“When both sides want to return to their respective homes, who are the ones obstructing them? We need to find out and engage in peace talks," he said.

Singh said if the two sides do not cooperate, there will be a delay in Viksit (developed) Manipur.

“There has been angst in both hills and the valley for whatever has happened. (But) we must forgive each other and forget all, and focus on developing Manipur," he added.

The chief minister also reaffirmed his commitment to work with diligence to advance development and prosperity in the state.

In a social media post, he said he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating him on being the CM.

“I reaffirm my commitment to work with utmost diligence to advance development and prosperity in Manipur, aligning our collective efforts with the vision of #ViksitBharat,” Singh said.

“Our journey ahead will focus on inclusive economic growth, while preserving and strengthening Manipur’s rich cultural heritage. I shall discharge this solemn responsibility with sincerity and dedication, fully mindful of the trust and honour bestowed upon me," he said. PTI COR NN