New MCD school to open soon in Ashok Vihar: Delhi Mayor

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Thursday announced the opening of a new MCD school in North West Delhi's Ashok Vihar area to provide primary education to local children.

The school will be the third primary school built by the AAP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Oberoi told reporters in a press conference here.

Located at C-2 block of Ashok Vihar in the Keshavpuram zone, the school will be inaugurated in the next 15 days, she said.

Sharing details about the facilities at the new school, the mayor said it is equipped with 14 classrooms, 2 nursery rooms, a computer room, office space, library, science room, staff room, medical room, sports room and a hall.

"This will be the third MCD school built by the Kejriwal-led AAP government in the last 1.5 years. Last year we inaugurated an MCD school in Vishnu Garden in the West Delhi zone and one at Bawana in Narela zone," she added.

The mayor said these schools provide primary education to students in the local area and help in strengthening their foundational learning.

The MCD has 1,535 schools at 1,185 sites across 12 zones of the city where around 8.5 lakh students study, Oberoi said. PTI SJJ RPA