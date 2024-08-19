New militant outfit disbanded after members surrender

Diphu (Assam), Aug 19 (PTI) A nascent militant outfit, Karbi Peoples' Liberation Army (KPLA), was disbanded following the voluntary surrender of three of its key members before the police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Monday, an officer said.

The KPLA was formed in July this year and its members were engaged in extortion in certain areas of the district.

''Due to sustained police effort, 3 cadres of the said organization surrendered to the Karbi Anglong police team with 3 nos of 0.32 pistols and 2 rounds of live ammunition,'' Director General of Police G P Singh posted on X.

It was a major step towards maintaining law and order in the district as they were able to neutralise the threat before the organisation could strengthen itself, a district official added. PTI cor DG DG NN