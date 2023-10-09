New model is more accurate at identifying lung cancer patients eligible for screening

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Scientists have developed an alternative model to identify patients with lung cancer eligible for screening that they say is more accurate than the currently used method.

Advertisment

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths, and using low-dose computed tomography scans to screen people who are at elevated risk for the disease reduces deaths, the researchers said.

The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) criteria uses age and smoking history to determine eligibility for lung cancer screening, they said.

Individuals aged 50–80 years who currently smoke or used to smoke and quit 15 years ago or less with 20 pack years of smoking history -- such as one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years -- are eligible.

Advertisment

The more personalised model called PLCOm2012 lung cancer risk-prediction model uses additional parameters including personal history of cancer, family history of lung cancer, personal history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, education level, body mass index, and race to predict an individual's risk of lung cancer.

A modified version that does not include race is called PLCOm2012noRace.

To compare the USPSTF, PLCOm2012 and PLCOm2012noRace methods, researchers from Brock University in Canada applied them to 1,565 individuals with lung cancer in South Dakota.

Advertisment

The PLCOm2012 models had higher sensitivity and identified more people with lung cancer eligible for screening than USPSTF 2013 and USPSTF 2021 criteria.

There did not appear to be an eligibility disparity between individuals who self-reported as indigenous and those who did not, for both the USPSTF criteria and the PLCOm2012noRace model, the researchers said.

The results, published in the journal Cancer, also indicated that screening people younger than 50 years of age is not warranted, since there were few people who were diagnosed with lung cancer under that age.

"Determining screening eligibility using risk prediction models that consider more individualised lung cancer risk factors has been shown in several studies, including this one, to do a better job in selecting people for screening as compared with USPSTF age and smoking history criteria," said Martin Carl Tammemaagi from Brock University.

"This research along with similar studies in other underserved populations should be used to encourage policy makers to include the use of more individualised screening eligibility criteria using risk prediction models," Tammemaagi added. PTI SAR SAR