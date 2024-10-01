New MP chief secretary Anurag Jain to take charge on Thursday

Bhopal, Oct 1 (PTI) Anurag Jain, the newly-appointed chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh, will take charge of his office on Thursday, a senior official said here.

The order appointing Jain was issued late Monday night, and it was expected that he would take charge on Tuesday but it was apparently deferred to avoid the ongoing `Shradh' period which will end on Wednesday, sources claimed.

Jain would be the 35th chief secretary of the state.

"He is the senior-most officer in the state and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's choice which would ensure no large-scale reshuffle is needed at the secretariat and also no superseding of officers happens," a senior official said, wishing anonymity.

Jain succeeded Veera Rana, an officer of the 1988-batch, who was given two extensions of six months each. Jain will be due to retire on August 31 next year.

Before his new posting, he was serving as secretary in the Union ministry of road transport and highways, and had also served as joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office as well as collector of several important districts in MP including Bhopal.

He was secretary to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan two times.

He has a B Tech degree in electrical engineering from IIT Kharagpur as well as an MA in public administration from Maxwell Institute in the United States. PTI MAS KRK