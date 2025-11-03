NDA will chase out infiltrators, redistribute their wealth: Yogi in Bihar

Darbhanga/Muzaffarpur/Saran: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed that if the NDA returned to power in Bihar, it would "chase" infiltrators out of the state and redistribute their wealth among the poor.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Saran districts, he lampooned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav as "three monkeys of the INDI Alliance" who were unable to see, unwilling to hear and incapable of speaking about all the good work that the ruling NDA was doing.

"Mahatma Gandhi's three monkeys saw, heard and spoke no evil. But now we have three monkeys of the INDI Alliance. The new monkeys are Pappu, who sees no good work done by NDA, Tappu, who cannot hear about it, and Akku, who will not admit to these while speaking," he said.

Aditaynath alleged that the Congress, RJD and SP were "embracing" criminals in Bihar and allowing infiltrators to compromise with the state's security.

He claimed that if the NDA returned to power in Bihar, it would "chase infiltrators out of the state, and redistribute their wealth among the poor".

The UP CM alleged that the opposition was working to divide people in the name of caste and perpetuate riots.

"Let us resolve that we shall neither be divided nor fight with each other (na batenge, na katenge)," he added.

Referring to the alleged misrule when the RJD-Congress combine was in power in Bihar, he said that "back then, ration shops got looted. Today, 80 crore people, including those in Bihar, are getting free ration".

He asserted the BJP has fulfilled the promise of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and now will build "Goddess Janaki's temple in Sitamarhi and connect it with Ayodhya through the Ram Janaki Marg".

The UP CM said that PM Narendra Modi has constituted the Makhana Board and the double-engine government in the state is working to promote "lacquer bangles" -- traditional bangles made of natural resin named lac.

Claiming that the RJD had "deprived Bihar of its identity", he said, "In order to regain the state's lost glory, Bihar's people are committed to electing the double-engine NDA government under Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar."

He claimed that the NDA government stood for "vikas and virasat (development and heritage)", alongside "samridhi and suraksha (prosperity and security)".

Adityanath also alleged that Congress and RJD had disrespected BR Ambedkar, but PM Modi developed the "five lands connected to Babasaheb".

He alleged that although opposition parties "played politics" in the name of Jay Prakash Narayan, they failed to fulfil his last wish of constructing a hospital in the name of his wife in Sitab Diara.

"After I came to power in UP, our double-engine government ensured that JP's wish was fulfilled," he said.

He also alleged that Congress did not let Babu Jagjivan Ram become the prime minister.

He claimed that more than 30,000 kidnappings took place during the RJD's rule.

"Even IAS and IPS officers were not willing to work in Bihar, as they were expected to carry the spittoon of Lalu Prasad," he claimed.

He alleged that the RJD has always patronised criminals in the Saran region, adding that the "bulldozer under NDA rule will eliminate them".