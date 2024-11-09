New NDMC team sworn in by LG: Keshav Chandra to lead as Chairman, Kuljeet Chahal as Vice-Chairman

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena administered the oath of office to the reconstituted New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) team in a ceremony at the Raj Niwas here on Saturday.

The reconstituted council will be led by senior IAS officer Keshav Chandra as the chairman and Kuljeet Chahal as the vice chairman.

The council has been reconstituted following notifications issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on September 17 and November 5, 2024.

The ceremony saw the swearing-in of several key members, including New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Cantt. MLA Virendra Singh Kadian, Anil Valmiki, Sarita Tomar, Dinesh Pratap Singh and Niharika Rai, Secretary (Finance), Government of NCT of Delhi, an official statement of the NDMC said.

Kuljeet Chahal has been designated as the vice-chairperson in accordance with the ministry's notification.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Chief Secretary Dharmendra were among those present alongside other senior officers from the council and the Delhi government.

The reconstitution of the NDMC is part of the mandated process under the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994, which was amended in 2012.

The 13-member council includes chairman, vice chairman, official members, non-official members and elected members.

The elected members include Bansuri Swaraj, former chief minister and New Delhi MLA Arvind Kejriwal, and Delhi Cantonment MLA Virendra Singh Kadian.

The four non-official members are Kuljeet Chahal (who is also vice chairman), Anil Valmiki, Sarita Tomar and Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Four of the five official members, including MHA Additional Secretary (UT) Ashutosh Agnihotri, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Additional Secretary (D) Surendra Kumar Bagde, MoHUA Joint Secretary (L&E) Ravi Kumar Arora, and Government of NCT of Delhi Secretary (Finance) Niharika Rai, have been appointed till now.

The event marks the beginning of a new term for the NDMC, which is restructured every five years as per statutory requirements. PTI MHS AS AS