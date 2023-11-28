New NEP stresses on innovation through education: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The new national education policy stresses on innovation through education, aligning with the government's commitment to fostering a dynamic learning environment for the youth, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “impactful initiatives” such as the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' showcase his dedication to alleviating exam-related stress, and ensuring that the country’s youth is well-prepared for a prosperous future, the minister said.

He was addressing the convocation ceremony of the GD Goenka University on Sunday.

“Congratulations to GD Goenka University, students, teachers and parents on the splendid success of the 9th convocation ceremony," a statement issued by the private university quoted Thakur as saying in his address.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new national education policy brought after almost four decades emphasises innovation through education, aligning with the government's commitment to fostering a dynamic learning environment for Bhartiya youth,” the Union minister said.

As we celebrate this milestone, "we reaffirm the government's pledge to empower the youth, steering Bharat towards development, with a goal to achieve a Viksit Bharat (developed India) by 2047," Thakur added.