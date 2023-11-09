New NEP will provide better education facilities to younger generation: Union MoS Yadav

Kohima, Nov 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi Yadav said the Centre is ready to address any concern regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The Centre is for teaching children in their mother tongue so that they are able to comprehend better the subjects taught to them, she said at a press conference here on Wednesday during her two-day maiden visit to Nagaland.

NEP 2020 stresses on vocational courses from standard six, while at the graduation level it provides flexibility in taking up other courses, besides giving more stress on research works, she said.

Referring to the north east region, Yadav asserted that the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is keen about the overall progress of the region and to ensure development in all sectors.

The prime minister has been extending various programmes and special packages for the region, unlike the Congress government in the past which used to forget the region after the elections, she claimed.

Special care is being taken for the uplift of women and preservation of the tradition and culture of the people of the region, she said.

Yadav expressed happiness over the adoption of central government developmental schemes by the BJP-NDPP coalition government in the state for the welfare of the people.

The union minister during her two-day visit from Tuesday went to the newly created district of Tseminyu and reviewed the centrally sponsored schemes being implemented there. She also visited a school and a primary health centre at Chunlikha and interacted with the district administrative officers, civil societies, student body, village council chairmen’s forum. Matters pertaining to the shortage of manpower in the school education department and establishment of Jawahar Navodalaya Vidyalaya was discussed.

She also called on the Governor La Ganesan in the Raj Bhavan before leaving for the national capital on Thursday. PTI NBS KK