New novel 'Border Crossers' talks of migration, religious extremism

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Writer-journalist Bhaskar Roy's new book "Border Crossers" revolves around the themes of migration and religious extremism, focusing on the nuanced narrative of migrant life, its tensions, fear and aspiration.

Published by Hachette, the novel comes across as confirmation of the sociological theory that every migrant community is divided between two groups - one assimilates quickly into the host society to move up the ladder, while the other remains obdurately resistant, preferring to return home in the evening ghetto.

This divide often results in tragedy, as the obstinate section often takes to crime to justify itself.

The story captures the grime and rot of the underworld as authentically as the manicured enclaves of new money in fancy suburbs, says Roy.

While dissecting a terror module or a far-right grouping, the novel points out layers of societal biases, mocking the notion of uniformity in such outfits, he adds.

Desperate for survival in a rude city, Rita is fortunate to get hired as a household help by a retired diplomat. At that moment, Arijit Basu does not know that she is an undocumented migrant.

Convulsed by a marauding tide of events, the two are reduced to wrecks. Arijit's fiancee Nandita fights bravely to recover the vulnerable girl from the circles of evil. The outcome of this struggle irrevocably impacts their lives.

According to Thomas Abraham, managing director of Hachette India, "Border Crossers" is a "sweeping novel that explores the forces of violence and hatred that have shaped the subcontinent. Roy empathetically brings out the lives of varied characters and skilfully portrays the unrest in the subcontinent today".

It took Roy seven years to write this book. Last year, he had come out with "Fifty Year Road" that looked at half a century in India's journey from the mid-60s onward. PTI ZMN RDS RDS