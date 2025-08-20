New Odisha Bhavan in Delhi will reflect state's heritage: CM

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the new Odisha Bhavan in Delhi will reflect the state's heritage.

Reviewing the redevelopment work of the guest house, located in Chanakyapuri area of the national capital, Majhi advised the architects to depict the rich stonework of Odisha, its traditions and culture on the building.

He said it will be a seven-storied building, having 45 suites in different categories and a conference hall, with a total construction area of 4,761 square meters.

Since a large number of cancer patients from the state travel to Mumbai for treatment, the CM directed officials to set up more rooms for them at the guest house in the western city, a statement issued by the CMO said.

The CM also directed officers to plan Odisha Bhavans in Ayodhya, Hyderabad and Surat, it said.

The meeting also discussed the renovation of the Utkal Bhavan in Kolkata, it added. PTI AAM AAM SOM