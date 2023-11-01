New Odisha governor visits Puri Jagannath temple, 2nd time in 3 days

Puri, Nov 1 (PTI) A day after taking oath as the Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das on Wednesday visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri, his second trip to the 12th-century shrine in a span of three days.

Das offered prayers at the temple and sought the blessings of the Lord.

He had visited the temple on Monday, after reaching Puri directly from his home state Jharkhand by train. On Wednesday, the new governor was received by the temple administration officials at the Lion’s Gate and escorted into the temple. After the darshan of the deity, Das went around the temple complex and offered prayers to Mahalaxmi and Maa Bimala too.

“The governor spent around 30 minutes inside the temple,” said Puri Additional District Magistrate P K Sahu.

Das had visited the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday hours before taking charge of the governor. PTI AAM AAM NN