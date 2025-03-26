New parasitic species discovered by ZSI in Bay of Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 26 (PTI) A novel species of parasitic isopod, active in the buccal cavity (mouth space) of marine fishes, has been identified in the Bay of Bengal by researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

It has been designated 'Lobothorax Bharat', a ZSI statement said Tuesday.

This discovery, a result of collaborative research between the Estuarine Biology Regional Centre, ZSI, Gopalpur-on-Sea, and Berhampur University, contributes significantly to the existing knowledge of marine biodiversity and fish parasitology, the statement said.

The research team from ZSI comprised Sandeep Kumar Mohapatra, Sanmitra Roy, Jaya Kishore Seth, Basudev Tripathy and Anil Mohapatra while the research was conducted under the joint leadership of Jaya Kishore Seth, Anil Mohapatra and Basudev Tripathy.

The newly identified species 'Lobothorax Bharat' belongs to the genus Lobothorax, a group of isopods known to parasitise (infested by an orgasm or part as a parasite) in the buccal cavity (the space within the mouth) of marine fish.

These parasites survive by feeding on the blood and mucus of their hosts, often leading to anaemia in affected fish populations.

"This discovery is significant because it not only adds to the known diversity of Lobothorax isopods but also highlights the complex ecological relationships within the Bay of Bengal," ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee said.

Lobothorax Bharat, found on the Odisha coast of India, is distinguished from its closest relative, Lobothorax typus Bleeker, 1857, another fish parasite attached with buccal cavity of the host fish, by several key morphological features.

Furthermore, genetic analysis revealed a divergence.

Prior to this discovery, the genus Lobothorax comprised only three known species. The addition of L Bharat brings the total number to four, underscoring the ongoing need for comprehensive marine biodiversity research, the statement said.

The research which began in 2023 emphasises the importance of continued exploration and study of marine ecosystems to uncover and understand the intricate lives of marine organisms. PTI SUS RG