New police station at Bijwasan Railway Station approved

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved creation of a new police station at Bijwasan Railway Station which will cater to a population of approximately 1.5 lakh people, the Raj Niwas said on Wednesday.

According to it, the new police station is being constructed after realignment of existing boundaries of Delhi Cantonment Railway Station.

"At present, there are 13 railway stations under the jurisdiction of Delhi Cantonment Railway Police. However, after creation of the new police station at Bijwasan, out of 13 railway stations, three railway stations -- Palam, Shahbad Mohammadpur and Bijwasan, having total length of about 9 kilometres, will come under its jurisdiction," an official statement read.

Both Railway Police Stations -- Delhi Cantonment and Bijwasan -- will function under Sub-division Old Delhi Railway Station, Raj Niwas officials said.

The new police will cater to approximately 1.5 lakh population living in the area.

"Bijwasan Railway Station is expected to become functional very soon as its construction is in full swing. Once fully operational, it will emerge as a mega terminal. This railway station being close to IGI Airport and many long distance trains will originate and terminate from there," read the statement.

The human movement will require policing in order to provide security to the railway stations as well as passengers.

The manpower and other resources for railway police station will be met from the existing resources of the Delhi Police.