New post office inaugurated in Thane on World Post Day

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) A new post office was inaugurated in Thane on the occasion of World Post Day on Thursday, officials said.

Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General of Maharashtra Circle, launched the new post office at Bhumi World Industrial Park.

Addressing a gathering, Singh said the new post office will cater to the growing communication and logistical needs of the industrial and business community in the region.

World Post Day, celebrated annually on October 9, commemorates the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874. PTI COR NR