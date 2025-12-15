New prison chief sets Dec 31 deadline for Bengaluru central jail clean-up

Bengaluru, Dec 15 (PTI) Karnataka Director General of Police (Prisons) Alok Kumar on Monday set December 31 as the deadline for the authorities at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison here to put an end to all illegal activities at the jail and set things right at the facility.

He also stressed the need to meet the staff requirements at the prisons in the state, aimed at improving their overall functioning and the conditions there.

Kumar, who recently took over as DGP Prisons, on Monday visited the Parappana Agrahara central prison here, which was in the news recently, after videos purportedly showed inmates, including notorious criminals and a terror suspect, enjoying preferential treatment inside.

"As there was lots of news and controversies surrounding Parappana Agrahara prison, I visited to inquire about the system, staff, issues faced by prisoners and staff, also security arrangements, among other things. I have got the preliminary idea, and actions have to be initiated stage by stage," Kumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), which guards the prison, jail staff and the local police need to work as a team.

"Directions have been issued to put an end to illegal activities at the prison, I have given 15 days' time to set things right. December 31 deadline has been set, to set right the system, and deficiencies if any. If anything happens thereafter, strict action will be taken," he added.

Noting that 151 cases have been registered in 2025 and chargesheets have been filed in 72 cases in connection with activities at prisons, the DGP said the quality of the investigation needs to improve and breach the network responsible for bringing mobiles inside.

"If investigation is conducted, under whose name the sim card was purchased, action needs to be taken against the shop owners if the sim cards are fake. If such action is taken, it will affect those involved in such activities inside the prison. Those involved inside the jail should be taken into custody and investigated. Similar is the case of ganja supply," he said, adding that the network has to be breached to put an end to such things.

Pointing to understaffing of jail warders, Kumar said, against the sanctioned strength of 2,900 warders, actual strength is 1,700, and this is a serious issue.

According to the official, the strength of warders in Parappana Agrahara prison is 280.

"These very people have to make arrangements for court VCs, do registrations among other things, which will take about 100 warders. Out of 180 remaining warders in jail, each shift will have 40 warders, and one warder will have to control 100 prisoners, who are criminals, it is not a small thing....I will try to improve the situation." He promised to take up the issue of staff requirements and service conditions with the government.

Highlighting that actions have been taken against the past illegal activities in the prison, the DGP said six mobiles were seized a couple of days ago, in a bathroom.

"It needs to be ascertained whether prisoners or warders or anyone outside are involved... if investigated in depth, things will be known, and instructions have been given in this regard," he said.

He also met with the Telecommunication Consultants India Limited (TCIL) and discussed the signal blocking technology in prisons, to make it more effective. "10 days' time was given to them to study and get back on how to improve." Responding to a question on jailed actor Darshan, the DGP said he has not shared any concerns and that he was inquired about his court hearing dates and issues if any.