New projects in Arunachal to add new impetus of growth: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sept 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed the laying of foundation stone of two major hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said these will add a new impetus to the growth of the state by tapping its true potential.

On his visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, PM Modi unveiled development works worth over Rs 5,100 crore, among which were two mega hydropower projects in the state.

"Modi govt. leads Arunachal Pradesh to peak of progress. The foundation laying of two major hydropower projects along with many development programs by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji today marks a historic occasion," Shah wrote on X.

The home minister said the projects spanning power production, healthcare, connectivity and welfare will add a new impetus to the growth of Arunachal Pradesh by tapping the state's true potential.

"Gratitude to Modi Ji for the projects," he said. PTI ACB KSS KSS