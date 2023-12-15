New Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma takes charge of office amid vedic chants

Jaipur: The Rajasthan's new chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma assumed office amid chanting of vedic mantras on Friday.

Hours after taking oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's top leadership in front of iconic Albert hall, Sharma reached the chief minister's office (CMO) in the secretariat where he was received by officers.

BJP state president CP Joshi, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, former BJP state president Satish Poonia, newly elected MLAs and former MPs Rajyavardhan Rathore and Kirodi Meena were present at the CMO.

All of them were said to be in the race for the post before Bhajan Lal, a first time MLA, was picked for the post in the BJP legislature party meeting on December 12.

After Sharma sat on the CM's chair, Raje put her hand on his head to bless him. In turn, Sharma stood and offered sweets to Raje and others.

Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, Vasudev Devnani, who has been named as the new Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, and several MLAs and other leaders were also present at the CMO.

Earlier, Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa also assumed their offices in the secretariat.

Prior to Bhajan Lal assuming office, the department of personnel issued orders to temporarily appoint three IAS officers to the chief minister's office.

T.Ravikanth, an IAS officer of 1998 batch was given the charge of principal secretary to the chief minister. IAS officer of 2007 batch Anandhi was given the charge of secretary to the chief minister and 2017-batch Saumya Jha was temporarily appointed as joint secretary to the chief minister.

The officers were also present when the new chief minister took charge.