New registrar appointed in National Green Tribunal

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Saeeda Vineeta, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Higher Judicial Services, has been appointed on deputation as the new registrar of the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) here.

“In response to this office advertisement dated May 20, 2024, inviting applications for the post of registrar, National Green Tribunal (Principal Bench), on a deputation basis and subsequent interview/interaction of the eligible candidates by the screening and selection committee on July 6 and with the approval of competent authority, Saeeda Vineeta, member of MPHJS has been declared to be selected for the said post,” said a notice dated July 9.

Vineeta is likely to join office next week, sources said.