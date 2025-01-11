New & renewable energy Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh repatriated to Manipur, likely to be new CS

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) New and renewable energy Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh was on Saturday repatriated to his cadre state Manipur where he is likely to be appointed as the chief secretary.

Singh is a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved Singh's repatriation to his parent cadre on the request of the government of Manipur, an order issued by the personnel ministry said.

"Singh is likely to be appointed as the new chief secretary," an official said.

Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi was on December 25, 2024 appointed as the Union higher education secretary.

Manipur has been witnessing periodic ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki groups since May 2023. Over 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence. PTI AKV NB