New retinopathy centre launched in Jalna to prevent blindness in premature babies

Jalna, Dec 8 (PTI) A RetCam Retinopathy Diagnostic Centre for NICU infants has been set up at an eye hospital in Maharashtra's Jalna city, aimed at early detection and prevention of blindness among premature babies, a project representative said on Monday.

The advanced state-of-the-art facility, built at a cost of Rs 2 crore, has been established under the Rotary Foundation's USA-India Global Grant, he said.

The new centre, set up at Shri Ganapati Netralaya, focuses on diagnosing Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP), a serious eye disorder affecting preterm infants, especially those born before 31 weeks or weighing less than 1,500 grams.

The condition involves abnormal growth of retinal blood vessels, which can lead to scarring, retinal detachment, and permanent blindness if not treated in time, he added.