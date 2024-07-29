New revenue records replacing Jagan’s image with official seal to be issued: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Jul 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the state government will replace the image of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy from 'pattadar' passbook (revenue records) with the official state seal.

The chief minister said that nobody’s image should be embossed on these revenue records which bear the details of assets passed down from generation to generation.

“We are correcting the mistakes done by the previous ruler (Jagan) who misused power by embossing his image on pattadar passbooks… As promised during the elections, new passbooks will be given with the official seal,” Naidu said in a post on social media platform X.

Following a review meeting of the revenue department by the CM today, Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad said that the new passbooks will feature QR codes, on scanning which one can get the details of the land parcel.

According to Prasad, the erstwhile YSRCP government had spent Rs 13 crore just to emboss Reddy’s images on passbooks.

Further, he observed that whoever was behind the recent alleged burning of revenue records at Madanapalle sub-collector office in Annamayya district will not be spared.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, the revenue minister said that two deputy collectors and a senior assistant have been suspended over the issue.

Delving into the land re-survey exercise taken up by the YSRCP government, Prasad said the government will check if that exercise was really done in 7,000 villages by conducting gram sabhas (village meetings).

As many as 77 lakh survey stones were made for that exercise with the image Reddy at an expense of Rs 650 crore, he said, calling it wastage of public money.

Further, he emphasised that it will cost Rs 15 crore just to erase Reddy’s images from those stones and that the department is awaiting instructions from Naidu on how to deal with the stones.

PTI STH ANE