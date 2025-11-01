New road safety awareness campaign to be launched soon in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (PTI) Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on Saturday announced that a new state-wide awareness campaign on road safety titled “Arrive Alive” will be launched soon.

Speaking at a meeting here, attended by senior police officers, representatives of NGOs, road safety experts, he said the “Arrive Alive” campaign will be conducted across Telangana for 15 days during December to promote awareness on road safety, an official release said.

Reddy said the main objective of this initiative is to raise awareness among citizens about road safety, ensure strict compliance with traffic rules, promote responsible and defensive driving habits, and ultimately reduce accidents.

He called on all departments and organisations to take up the “Arrive Alive” campaign as a people’s movement.

He also directed police officers to study the best practices in road safety adopted elsewhere and develop implementable strategies suitable for Telangana.

The representatives of various NGOs who participated in the meeting suggested that driving education and training classes should be made mandatory for all drivers before issuing permanent driving licences, and that participants who complete such training should be awarded certificates.

They also emphasised the importance of introducing road safety education as part of the school curriculum. The representatives also proposed that road safety parks should be established in major cities and towns to practically demonstrate safe road practices to the public.

They further recommended the adoption of an artificial-intelligence-based mobile application named “Safety Connect” for all vehicle drivers. This app monitors driving behaviour and provides feedback to encourage adherence to safety standards, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH