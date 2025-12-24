New RVNL CMD to focus on strengthening revenue growth, deeper stakeholder engagement

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Saleem Ahmad, who assumed charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited on Tuesday, will focus on strengthening revenue growth, operational profitability, and organisational capabilities through leadership development and deeper stakeholder engagement, the company said.

Prior to his appointment with the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna Central government PSU under the Ministry of Railways, Ahmad served as a director (projects) in the NBCC (India) and held key leadership positions, including as executive director (civil) in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and in the Mumbai Port Trust.

“His strategic roadmap includes continued diversification into emerging infrastructure domains, expanding global partnerships, and steering the company toward excellence in project execution, timely completion of projects with special emphasis on quality, operational efficiency, and sustainable long-term growth,” the company said in a press note.

“Under his leadership, the RVNL is poised to accelerate innovation, drive impactful outcomes, and reinforce its position as a leading infrastructure organisation," it added.

According to the RVNL, Ahmad, a civil engineer with over 33 years of experience in the construction industry, brings extensive experience in executing large, multidimensional infrastructure projects, with expertise spanning bridges, tunnels and residential and commercial buildings. PTI JP ARI