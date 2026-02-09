New Sairang-Silchar train service inaugurated, Mizoram CM Lalduhoma calls it 'economic gateway'

Aizawl, Feb 9 (PTI) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday virtually inaugurated a new rail service between Sairang in Mizoram and Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district, a move officials said would enhance connectivity and help transform the region’s economic landscape.

In Mizoram, Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma attended a special commemorative programme at Sairang station alongside Rural Development Minister Lalnilawma, Revenue Minister B. Lalchhanzova, and Adviser to the CM and MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga.

Addressing the gathering, Lalduhoma hailed the new Sairang-Silchar railway link as a significant milestone in the state's progress.

He said that the link would strengthen ties with neighbouring Assam, facilitate broader market access for agricultural products like ginger, and reinforce the state's flagship 'Bana Kaih' (handholding) scheme.

He emphasised that the new rail service is not just for passenger comfort, but is a vital "economic gateway." "Silchar is not merely a neighbouring city but a vital economic gateway for Mizoram. The new train service would contribute positively to Mizoram's economic growth," Lalduhoma said.

The CM credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Act East Policy' for elevating Mizoram and the Northeastern region to an important position within the national development trajectory.

"The Northeast region once considered remote is now seeing the benefits of enhanced connectivity," he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the railway minister for acting on the state's request to operationalise the Sairang-Silchar route.

Highlighting the rapid growth of the Sairang railway station since its opening five months ago, Lalduhoma commended the ministry of railways, particularly the NF Railway Lumding division for their infrastructure efforts.

He proposed three additional measures: construction of a warehouse facility at Sairang to support local entrepreneurs, completion of the proposed rail line to Thenzawl Peace City in Mamit district, and extension of the New Delhi–Silchar Rajdhani Express up to Sairang. PTI CORR MNB