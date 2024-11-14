New school inaugurated in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday inaugurated a 131-room school in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri, and said it will help reduce overcrowding in classrooms in the locality.

Speaking at the event, Atishi said when Arvind Kejriwal became Delhi's chief minister in 2015, about 150 students were packed into a single classroom.

"With this new school, the pressure on classrooms in the area will be significantly reduced and every child will have access to a good school, quality classes and excellent education," she said.

The CM said around 7,000 students from areas like Sunder Nagri, Nand Nagri, Mandoli and Harsh Vihar will study in the school in two shifts.

"The school building features seven labs, a staff room, a conference room, a multipurpose hall and a lecture theatre. Even private schools don't offer such facilities," she added.

Atishi also expressed her gratitude to Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, stating, “Northeast Delhi is the most densely populated area and Kejriwal removed the land mafia here to build this outstanding school.” PTI SHB ARD DV DV