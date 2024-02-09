New session of Manipur Assembly from Feb 28

Imphal, Feb 9 (PTI) The new session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly will commence from February 28, a state minister said on Friday.

Information and Public Relations Minister Sapam Ranjan said the date was decided following a cabinet meeting earlier in the day.| “The cabinet decided to hold the 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly from February 28. Since it is the first sitting of the year, the governor's address is also scheduled,” Sapam said.

He also said the cabinet approved a proposal to provide state police commandos a compensatory allowance of Rs 5,000 per month, while the amount for other security forces in Manipur has been fixed at Rs 3,000 per month. PTI CORR RBT