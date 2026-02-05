New session of Manipur assembly to begin on Feb 5

Imphal, Feb 5 (PTI) A new session of the Manipur assembly will commence on Thursday, a day after Yumnam Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the chief minister.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has summoned the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly at 4 pm, an official statement said.

Singh became the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, nearly a year after the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state, leading to the imposition of President's Rule.

The 62-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bhalla during a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan, hours after President's Rule was revoked in the northeastern state.

On Wednesday night, the first cabinet meeting of the newly formed Manipur government was held at the chief minister’s bungalow here, officials said.

Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel also attended the meeting along with Deputy Chief Miniser L Dikho, and newly sworn in ministers Govindas Konthoujam and K Loken Singh.

"The meeting also marked the beginning of collective decision-making and governance for the newly constituted state cabinet" an official release said.

The sixth session of 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly was held from July 31 to August 12, 2024. PTI CORR RBT