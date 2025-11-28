New Shiv Sena entrant Karad hails leadership of Maharashtra Deputy CM Shinde

Beed, Nov 28 (PTI) Shiv Sena politician Fulchand Karad, who recently joined the party from the NCP (SP), has hailed the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling him the "strongest leader" in the state since BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde.

Karad, who was Nationalist Congress Party (SP) state vice-president, recently joined the Shiv Sena headed by Shinde.

While switching side, he alleged humiliation within the NCP (SP) despite two years of dedicated work. A few days later, he formally joined the Shiv Sena in Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana district in the presence of party chief Shinde.

Speaking to media persons at Parli Vaijnath in Beed district on Thursday evening, Karad hailed the leadership of Shinde and also dwelt on reasons for leaving the party led by former Union minister Sharad Pawar.

"I have great respect for Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP chief), but over the last two years we faced severe difficulties within the party. During the (2024) Lok Sabha elections, we worked hard for the victory of Beed MP Bajrang Sonwane (of NCP-SP), but after winning he never kept in touch with us," Karad claimed.

He expressed confidence in deputy CM Shinde's leadership, calling him the "strongest leader" in the state since Munde, who hailed from Beed district and served in the BJP-Shiv Sena government (1995-1999) in Maharashtra and later as a Union Cabinet minister.

"After Gopinathrao Munde, we have found a strong and decisive leader. We will work across the state to strengthen the Shinde-led Shiv Sena," Karad asserted. PTI COR RSY