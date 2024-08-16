New Sikkim governor visits Nathula on China border

Gangtok, Aug 16 (PTI) The new Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, visited Nathula pass on the India-China border during his first tour in the state, officials said.

Upon reaching Nathula, situated at an elevation of 14,140 feet, the governor was extended a warm welcome by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Amit Kapthiyal of 17 Mountain Division and other army officers.

"It fills me with immense pride to witness our soldiers serving under such extreme conditions. Their commitment ensures the safety and peace of our nation," Mathur, who took the oath of office recently, said.

During his interaction with the army officials, he learned about the historic 1967 victory of the Indian Army at Nathula, upon which he praised the soldiers as representatives of the entire nation.

As a mark of respect, the governor presented a national flag to the army personnel stationed there as a memento of his visit.

He visited the Sherathang War Memorial, where he paid homage to the valour and sacrifices of the soldiers.

He also visited Baba Mandir, situated at 12,400 feet, where he sought blessings and offered prayers for the peace and prosperity of the people of Sikkim. The temple was built in the memory of Harbhajan Singh, a sepoy in the 23rd Punjab Regiment who died while on duty near the Nathula Pass. PTI CORR SBN SBN