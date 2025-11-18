New six-lane elevated road opened for trial in Noida, relief for commuters

Noida, Nov 18 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Tuesday opened a newly built six-lane elevated road on the DSC Road for trial use, a move expected to ease traffic congestion and benefit thousands of daily commuters.

The 4.5-km stretch between Agahpur Petrol Pump and NSEZ, constructed at a cost of Rs 608.08 crore, is one of the Authority's key infrastructure projects aimed at decongesting one of Noida's busiest corridors.

The DSC Road serves as a major link between Noida, Greater Noida, Dadri and Surajpur, and witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day.

According to a statement issued by the Authority, CEO Lokesh M monitored the project closely with regular inspections, enabling its completion.

Officials said the elevated road is expected to significantly reduce travel time for residents of densely populated villages such as Sadarpur, Chhalera, Agahpur, Baraula, Salarpur, Bhangel and NSEZ, as well as commuters from industrial and residential sectors including Sector 40, 41, 43, 47, 48, 49, 82, 88, 101, 106, 107 and 110.

The Authority noted that the DSC Road has long faced heavy traffic pressure due to the presence of major markets, residential clusters and industrial hubs on both sides, leading to frequent jams.

The elevated road, officials said, will help divert through-traffic and provide smoother passage for vehicles moving towards Greater Noida and adjoining areas.

The project was launched in 2020 to address persistent congestion on the route.

With the trial run now underway, the Authority said the elevated stretch will be formally opened for full public use after necessary assessments are completed. PTI COR KIS NB NB